Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 3,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,179. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Greif by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Greif by 68.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

