Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.82

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 393204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

