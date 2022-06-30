Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.82

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 393204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.