Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.12), with a volume of 11039289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

GGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.32. The company has a market capitalization of £400.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

