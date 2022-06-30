Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $540,315.33 and approximately $202.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.01930319 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00089347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

