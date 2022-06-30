Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.44. Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 666 shares traded.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $144,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

