GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 212,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

