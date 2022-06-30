GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 52,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

