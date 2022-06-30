GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

