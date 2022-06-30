GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,898,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.09. 3,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,766. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.32. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

