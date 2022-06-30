GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 412 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. 57,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

