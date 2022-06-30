GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

