GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 45,208 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 8,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,355. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

