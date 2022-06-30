GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $70,742.01 and $3.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00188899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00961305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015816 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

