Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.36

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

