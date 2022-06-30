GoChain (GO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.69 Million

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $630,338.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,182,120,519 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

