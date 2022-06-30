Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Globant accounts for about 4.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.52% of Globant worth $386,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Globant by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Globant stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.61. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

