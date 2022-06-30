Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ GXTG opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter.

