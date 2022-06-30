Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 249.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SRET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 9,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.
