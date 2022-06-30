Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 249.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SRET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 9,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

