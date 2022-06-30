Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

