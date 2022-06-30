Global X Health & Wellness ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of BFIT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

