Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of BFIT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

