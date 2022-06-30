Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.002.

Global X Education ETF stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

