Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.606 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Global X DAX Germany ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

