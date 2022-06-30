Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

