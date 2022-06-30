Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CHB)

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CHB opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

