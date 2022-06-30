Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POTX. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

