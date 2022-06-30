Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $85.62.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
