Global X Cannabis ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:POTX)

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

POTX stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period.

