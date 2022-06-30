Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 3.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.35. 1,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 655,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

