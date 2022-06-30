Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.73. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.