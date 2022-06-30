Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.