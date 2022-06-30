GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.42 on Thursday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

