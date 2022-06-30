Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Decreased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

