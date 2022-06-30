Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

