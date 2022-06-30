Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sells C$62,476.70 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,809.73.

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2705302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEI. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

