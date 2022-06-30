Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 116,339 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Gentex worth $43,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,433. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.