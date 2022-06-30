Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,600 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the May 31st total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

