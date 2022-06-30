GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,507,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GenTech stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 40,053,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,769,594. GenTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.