General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

