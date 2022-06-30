General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $63.69 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.