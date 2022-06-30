Geeq 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,617.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $185,617.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

