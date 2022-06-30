Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Down 3%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 1,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

