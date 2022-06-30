Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00011605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00193177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.01510778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00097959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

