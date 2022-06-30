FY2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Decreased by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.8% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.