FY2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Boosted by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

NYSE KMX opened at $93.57 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 75.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 657,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

