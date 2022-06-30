Fuse Network (FUSE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $335,099.00

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $335,099.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

