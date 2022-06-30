Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($45.74) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday.

FRA FPE opened at €23.35 ($24.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.87. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a one year high of €44.80 ($47.66).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

