FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 82.2% in June

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 147,956 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,828,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HERA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
