Frontier (FRONT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.88 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $35.88 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,218.75 or 1.00015466 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.