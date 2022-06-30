Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.21) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.51.

NYSE FMS opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

