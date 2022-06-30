Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.
FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.21) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.51.
NYSE FMS opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
