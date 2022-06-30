freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on freenet to €27.50 ($29.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on freenet from €27.00 ($28.72) to €27.50 ($29.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

